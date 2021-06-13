RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.22 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $121.22 million and approximately $482,657.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.