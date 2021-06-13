Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Decreases By 95.8%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECIFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 3,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.