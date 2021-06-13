East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 19,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.