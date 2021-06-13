E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the May 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EONGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY remained flat at $$12.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

