Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.61). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($13.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 9,780,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,658. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

