$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report sales of $446.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $443.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.27 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 3,275,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,186. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

