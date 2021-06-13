ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Market Cap of $334.05 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $334.05 million and $1.55 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

