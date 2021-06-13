Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

KNSL traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 66,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

