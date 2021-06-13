Pantos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,801.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $24,801.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00167201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00188023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01140391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.02 or 0.99813970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

