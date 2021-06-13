$0.47 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 966,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

