Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the May 13th total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

