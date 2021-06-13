Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Increases By 260.0%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JRVMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 352,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
