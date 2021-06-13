Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Increases By 260.0%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JRVMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 352,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

