Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

