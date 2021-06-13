Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12.
