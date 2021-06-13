Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $635.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.30 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

