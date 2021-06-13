Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $205.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.15 million. RPC posted sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $817.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $956.29 million, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 406,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.12. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,156,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,707,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

