Dovu (DOV) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.44 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $2.40 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.