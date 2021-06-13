Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

