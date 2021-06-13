Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nexans alerts:

NXPRF traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.