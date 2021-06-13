Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $169,083.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

