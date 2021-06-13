EUNO Price Reaches $0.0015 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $3,125.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.30 or 0.00834231 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,228,887,124 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

