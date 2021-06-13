$0.66 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Textron reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

