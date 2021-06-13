Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 3,275,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,186. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

