AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

AUTO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 20,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,310. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.