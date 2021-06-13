APY.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $1.60 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,127,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

