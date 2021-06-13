Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,899. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSS. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

