Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 13th total of 945,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 479,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,779. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

