$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.99. Ameren reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.79. 1,440,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,420. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

