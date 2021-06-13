$980.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $980.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $990.56 million. Paychex posted sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 901,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

