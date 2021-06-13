$269.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report $269.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 1,243,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

