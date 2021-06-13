DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Tops $4.37 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $481,508.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

