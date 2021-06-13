American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after buying an additional 240,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,499. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

