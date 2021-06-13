Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. 233,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,184. The stock has a market cap of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
