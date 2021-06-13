$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE GME traded up $12.95 on Tuesday, reaching $233.34. 15,580,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,779,242. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of -2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.