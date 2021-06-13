Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 70.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRVCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

