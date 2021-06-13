Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 70.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRVCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
