Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Short Interest Update

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PECN remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Photoelectron has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Photoelectron
