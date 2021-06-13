Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 9,806 shares of company stock worth $119,002 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
