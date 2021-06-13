Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 9,806 shares of company stock worth $119,002 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.