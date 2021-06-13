Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of PLNTQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Proliance International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Proliance International Company Profile
