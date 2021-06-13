Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLNTQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Proliance International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Proliance International Company Profile

Proliance International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators.

