Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). 2U reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 2U by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

