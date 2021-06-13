-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,070.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,026 shares of company stock worth $14,561,773 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 959,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

