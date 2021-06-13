FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $294,981.47 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $294,981.47 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

