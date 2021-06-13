Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 282.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
