JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the May 13th total of 93,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JAKK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $81.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

