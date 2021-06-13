iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 71,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $73.55.

