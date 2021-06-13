Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $461,990.01 and $2,891.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $240.49 or 0.00644083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

