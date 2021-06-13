$548.04 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $548.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $554.67 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. 213,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,009. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

