TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report sales of $237.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 251,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

