$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report sales of $101.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $415.94 million, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

