TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 130,247 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. TD has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

