First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,636. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

