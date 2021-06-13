Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $710,208.19 and approximately $174.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

